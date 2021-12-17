United Kingdom records 93,045 COVID-19 cases, highest single-day surge since pandemic outbreak

The United Kingdom on Friday (December 17) reported 93,045 COVID-19 cases, breaking the previous record for the highest number of cases ever recorded since the pandemic began.

According to the UK government dashboard, 93,045 COVID-19 cases and 111 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were reported in the day.

England's Chief Medical Officer, Chris Whitty has advised people to prioritise events that matter to them in the run-up to Christmas.

Whitty said the record for daily hospital admissions for COVID could be broken in the coming weeks, urging people not to "mix with people you don't have to."

It is likely that COVID-19 vaccines and anti-viral drugs will do "almost all of the heavy lifting" when it comes to tackling future strains -- unless they are "extremely different," he added.

Health Minister Gillian Keegan urged people "make a sensible choice" and prioritise gatherings in the coming weeks to try and keep infections under some control to avoid overwhelming the National Health Service (NHS).

"Make a sensible choice. If you're going to go to a party, take a test. If there's lots of people there you don't know, if that's your priority, fine. If your priority is to make it through to Christmas Day with your family then take a different approach," she said.

Meanwhile, scores of schools and colleges across Britain are closing early for Christmas, while others are preparing for further disruption and possible closures in 2022 as the Omicron variant sweeps the country.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 10:11 PM IST