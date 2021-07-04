United Kingdom: 5-month-old baby girl diagnosed with rare disease, 'turning to stone' due to extremely rare genetic condition

In a rare case, a five-month-old baby girl from the United Kingdom is "turning to a stone" due to an extremely rare genetic condition that turns muscles into bones. Born on January 31, Lexi Robins seemed like any other normal baby but she wasn't able to move her thumb and had bigger toes than ususal.

Concerned over the issue, her parents took her to doctors. It was then found that their daughter is diagnosed with a life-limiting disease called Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP), which affects just one in two million.

Her X-rays, done in April, revealed that she had bunions on her feet and double-jointed thumbs.

What is Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP)?

The FOP can lead to bone formation outside skeleton and restrict movement. It is believed to replace muscles and connective tissues, such as tendons and ligaments, with bone. Thus, it is generally perceived that the condition turns a body into stone.

Notably this disease has no proven treatment, and those who get diagnosed with it can be bedridden by the age of 20 and their life expectancy is around 40 years.

Due to FOP, doctors say that Lexi's condition may worsen rapidly if she suffers any minor trauma, as simple as falling over. She cannot receive injections, vaccinations and dental care and cannot give birth.