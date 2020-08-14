Under Sleepy Joe, US will become laughing stock for everyone: President Trump

President Donald Trump has said that the US would collapse and become the world's laughing stock if the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee Joe Biden wins the November 3 presidential elections.

Trump said Biden's proposed policies were not good for the country.

"Today, we saw Joe Biden continue to politicise a pandemic and to show his appalling lack of respect for the American people. That's what it is. At every turn, Biden has been wrong about the virus, ignoring the scientific evidence and putting left-wing politics before facts and evidence," Trump told reporters on Thursday at the White House.

"The world will be laughing and taking full advantage of the United States if Joe Biden ever became President. Our Country would COLLAPSE!" Trump said in a tweet.

Trump's tweet included a Fox News video clipping in which its news anchor was critical of Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal for praising Biden.

The Fox News anchor described Jayapal as socialist and a genuine radical.

"Sleepy Joe opposed both the China and the Europe travel bans. You know that. He opposed the China travel ban that I instituted very early and the Europe travel ban that I instituted quite early. If I listened to his advice, hundreds of thousands more people would have died. This is according to many people," the president said.

"He wants to have ridiculous open borders. I've been saying from the first day I started campaigning for this great office that if you have open borders, you don't have a country. You don't have a country, with open borders. So he wants open borders. The Democrats want open borders," he said.