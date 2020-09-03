Unarmed black man killed in US after police place 'spit hood' restraint, push him down

An unarmed African-American died in New York state after the police held him down on the road for two minutes and also put a "spit hood" on his head, designed to protect officers from a detainee's saliva, according to body camera footage.

Although the incident took place in March, it came to light only on Wednesday, the BBC reported.

In a news conference on Wednesday, the brother of the victim, Daniel Prude, 41, said he called police in Rochester, New York, on March 23 as the latter was suffering from acute mental health problems.

"I placed a phone call for my brother to get help, not for my brother to get lynched," the BBC report quoted Joe Prude as saying.