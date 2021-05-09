UN slams police operation in Brazil

The United Nations human rights office has strongly criticised a police raid against suspected drug traffickers in Rio de Janeiro, amid allegations of abuse and extrajudicial executions, according to a BBC report.

A bloody, hours-long gunbattle echoed into Friday, with authorities saying the police mission killed two dozen criminals while residents and activists claimed human rights abuses.The deadliest police operation in the city's history has left 28 dead, including a police officer.

Residents say police killed suspects who wanted to surrender and entered homes without a warrant.

Police have denied any wrongdoing, saying officers acted in self-defence.

Rio de Janeiro is one of Brazil's most violent cities, and vast areas are under the control of criminals, many of them linked to powerful drug-trafficking gangs. Security forces are often accused of disproportionate force during their anti-crime operations.