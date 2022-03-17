UN Security Council calls for emergency Ukraine meeting on Thursday

An emergency meeting of the UN Security Council is set to be held on Thursday to address the escalating humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

The US, Britain, France, Ireland, Norway and Albania called for the meeting, diplomatic sources report, following the increase in shelling on civilian areas in recent days.

The US, UK and France are all permanent members of the council along with Russia and China. Russia still holds presidency of the Security Council for March - meaning progress on some resolutions has been stymied.

It's being reported that discussions are also underway to set up an occasion for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to speak to the UN General Assembly - which is made up of all the member states.

Earlier, Russia asked to again postpone a UN Security Council vote on a resolution it drafted about the “humanitarian” situation in Ukraine.

The vote, first scheduled for Wednesday and then pushed to Thursday afternoon, is to be set for Friday morning – unless the draft is dropped altogether due to lack of support from Moscow’s allies.

France and Mexico, which drafted a resolution calling for a “cessation of hostilities” in Ukraine, have given up presenting their text to the Security Council, where Russia – which holds the rotating presidency for March – can veto it.

They were instead to present it to the General Assembly, where no country alone can block a text.

On February 25, the day after Russia invaded its neighbor, 11 of the Security Council’s 15 members voted in favor of a text condemning the invasion, although Russia vetoed it.

On March 2, the General Assembly massively approved a resolution condemning Russia’s invasion. That resolution received 141 votes in favor, five votes against and 35 abstentions.

US President Joe Biden condemned Vladimir Putin as a “war criminal” Wednesday, while the International Court of Justice (ICJ) – the UN’s highest court – ordered Russia to suspend its military operations in Ukraine.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 10:48 AM IST