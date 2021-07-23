UN report warns of ISIS, Al Qaeda threats expanding in Africa, as 'the region is now most affected by terrorism'

With the Taliban making rapid gains across Afghanistan, there is widespread concern the group will seize control of the country and allow it to once again become a platform for international terror.

According to the UN report, Al Qaeda is present in at least 15 Afghan provinces, and operates "under Taliban protection from Kandahar, Helmand and Nimruz Provinces." In a CNN interview this week, Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said the group had made a commitment "not to allow any individual or group or entity to use ... Afghanistan against the United States, its allies and other countries" and said terrorists will have "no place" in an Afghanistan under Taliban rule.

But Fitton-Brown says the Taliban "have not broken their relationship with Al Qaeda. They haven't taken any steps against al Qaeda that they could not easily reverse and quickly reverse." The Taliban's offensive across Afghanistan "doesn't give the international community much confidence that they are moving towards a real commitment to a stable negotiated and ultimately peaceful settlement in Afghanistan," he says.

There's also concern that ISIS has a solid foothold in Afghanistan, with one member state reporting it currently has between 500 and 1,500 fighters.

Despite being weakened in parts of eastern Afghanistan, the UN experts warn that ISIS's regional affiliate "has moved into other provinces" and "strengthened its positions in and around Kabul, where it conducts most of its attacks." Two decades on from 9/11, the ability of Al Qaeda and ISIS to threaten the West is currently lower than it has been.

But the UN report shows that the danger posed by international jihadi groups has metastasized, and that they are entrenched in under-governed areas just as Western powers are preoccupied with other issues, reported CNN.

"It's important not to take our eye off counterterrorism and particularly important not to stop improving international counterterrorism cooperation," says Fitton-Brown.