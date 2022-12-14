UN removes Iran from women's rights body over protest crackdown; India 'abstains' from vote

Protesters chant slogans during a protest over the death of a woman who was detained by the morality police, in downtown Tehran, Iran, on September 21 | AP

The United Nations has removed Iran from women's rights body over protest crackdown.

However, India 'abstained' from the vote to remove Iran from United Nations Commission on the Status of Women.

US NSA Jake Sullivan, while speaking about the motion, said, "Today in a historic vote, the UN acted to remove Iran from Commission on the Status of Women in response to the Iranian regime’s systemic repression of women and girls. This vote is another sign of growing international consensus on Iran and demands for accountability."

"The US is working with our allies and partners around the world to hold Iran accountable for abuses it's committing against its own people, notably peaceful protesters, women and girls and violence it's enabling against Ukrainian people, as well as its destabilizing actions in Middle East," Sullivan added.