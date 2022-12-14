e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUN removes Iran from women's rights body over protest crackdown; India 'abstains' from vote

UN removes Iran from women's rights body over protest crackdown; India 'abstains' from vote

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 11:23 PM IST
article-image
Protesters chant slogans during a protest over the death of a woman who was detained by the morality police, in downtown Tehran, Iran, on September 21 | AP
Follow us on

The United Nations has removed Iran from women's rights body over protest crackdown.

However, India 'abstained' from the vote to remove Iran from United Nations Commission on the Status of Women.

US NSA Jake Sullivan, while speaking about the motion, said, "Today in a historic vote, the UN acted to remove Iran from Commission on the Status of Women in response to the Iranian regime’s systemic repression of women and girls. This vote is another sign of growing international consensus on Iran and demands for accountability."

"The US is working with our allies and partners around the world to hold Iran accountable for abuses it's committing against its own people, notably peaceful protesters, women and girls and violence it's enabling against Ukrainian people, as well as its destabilizing actions in Middle East," Sullivan added.

Read Also
Delphic Council of Maharashtra in association with Mumbai Educational Trust (MET) Celebrate 28 Years...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

UK, France and UAE support India's bid for permanent membership at UNSC

UK, France and UAE support India's bid for permanent membership at UNSC

UN removes Iran from women's rights body over protest crackdown; India 'abstains' from vote

UN removes Iran from women's rights body over protest crackdown; India 'abstains' from vote

Number of jailed journalists reaches historic high across the world, 7 imprisoned in India: CPJ

Number of jailed journalists reaches historic high across the world, 7 imprisoned in India: CPJ

Gwadar port fire: Pakistani oil reserves allegedly blown up by Baloch rebels; watch pictures and...

Gwadar port fire: Pakistani oil reserves allegedly blown up by Baloch rebels; watch pictures and...

US to issue 64,716 additional H-2B visas for fiscal year 2023

US to issue 64,716 additional H-2B visas for fiscal year 2023