UN Indian expert raises concern over rape culture

New York: Voicing concern over the "normalisation" of rape culture, a top UN official has said the people witness this culture daily through the objectification of women in movies or TV, the glamorisation of violence in advertising and constant use of misogynistic language.

Deputy Executive Director of UN Women Anita Bhatia said, the senior-most Indian woman in the UN system in New York, said this year, the agency wants to focus attention on the issue of rape and the rape culture that prevails in society.

"The rape culture has become normalised," she said. "And all of us are daily witnesses to this rape culture. Because we are facing all the time misogynistic language, the objectification of bodies, jokes and downplaying of the issue of consent that yes means yes and no means no.

And we see a lot of advertising and media, which glamorizes violence against women," Bhatia told PTI.

Bhatia is the Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations and Deputy Executive Director for Resource Management, Sustainability and Partnerships at United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women.