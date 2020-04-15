UN envoy says encouraging to see Colombians finding creative responses to COVID-19

UNITED NATIONS -- The UN envoy for Colombia, Carlos Ruiz Massieu, on Tuesday told the Security Council that the COVID-19 pandemic is having a profound impact on the country, but it is encouraging to see Colombians finding creative responses to the pandemic.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is having a profound impact on Colombia, and the peace process will undoubtedly feel its effects," Massieu told the virtual council meeting on the situation in the country.

"The consequences of the pandemic make it even more crucial to pay particular attention to former combatants ... as they have more precarious access to basic services like clean water and sanitation," he said.

However, he said "it is encouraging to see Colombians finding creative responses to the crisis."

The envoy said the implementation of the peace agreement between the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) "depends on constant engagement between the parties, as well as key state institutions, civil society organizations, partners from the international community and others."

He added that this continues to "happen remotely, given the current circumstances."

The envoy added that the UN Mission there has also taken measures "in line with our business continuity and contingency plans" so that the UN country team in the country is also supporting the government in its response to the pandemic.

Massieu noted that despite the global ceasefire call, clashes continue between illegal armed groups, and he said he urged them to "desist from perpetrating violence."