UN car sex scandal - the story so far

In the video, a woman in a red dress is seen straddling the man's lap. And from the movement, it seems the two people are involved in a sexual activity. A bald man sitting in the front seat is visible in the clip.

However, there is no information whether the activity involved payment or if it was consensual.

"We are shocked and deeply disturbed by what is seen on this video," Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told the BBC on Friday.

Describing the behaviour seen in the 18-second video as "abhorrent", he said an investigation led by the UN's Office of Internal Oversight Services was "moving very quickly".

That kind of behaviour "goes against everything we stand for and having been working to achieve in terms of fighting misconduct by UN staff", Dujarric told the BBC.

The UN has strict policies against sexual misconduct by its staff members.

Dujarric said the identification of the individuals seen in the video was "close to being completed".

"We expect the process to be concluded very quickly and intend to promptly take the appropriate action," he told the BBC.

In 2019, there were 175 allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse against UN staff members, a report said.

Of those allegations, 16 were substantiated, 15 were unsubstantiated and all others were still being investigated.