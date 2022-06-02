e-Paper Get App

UN approves Turkey's request to change name to Turkiye

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu reportedly said that the change in spelling was adopted as part of steps aimed at increasing the country's prestige in the international arena

ANIUpdated: Thursday, June 02, 2022, 02:53 PM IST
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu | Photo: AFP

Geneva: The United Nations on Wednesday granted Turkey's request to change its name from Turkey to Turkiye, Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told reporters.

The change came into force immediately at the time when the world body received a letter from Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to the UN chief with a request to change the country's name, the spokesman said.

Cavusoglu reportedly said that the change in the spelling was adopted as part of the steps aimed at increasing the country's prestige in the international arena.

