UK's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip receive COVID-19 vaccinations

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip received COVID-19 vaccinations, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.

"The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have today received Covid-19 vaccinations," the palace said in a statement.. The UK monarchs received the shots in the Windsor castle where they are spending the national lockdown.

Queen Elizabeth, 94, and Prince Philip, 99, are part of the high-priority risk group of people aged over 80 that are in line to receive shots.

This makes the queen and the regent part of the nearly 1.5 million people in the United Kingdom to have received their first doses of the vaccine.

With a highly transmissible new variant of the virus surging across Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has shuttered the economy and is rushing out vaccines in a bid to stem the spread of the pandemic.