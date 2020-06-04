UK’s Priti Patel dashes hopes for ‘air bridges’

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel on Wednesday laid out details of the UK's 14-day quarantine for all inbound international travellers from next Monday alongside a gradual easing of the coronavirus lockdown within the country.

Addressing the House of Commons, the Indian-origin Cabinet minister dashed any hopes for so-called "air bridges" with select countries and confirmed that the two-week self-isolation measure will apply to all travellers until the policy is set for its first review on June 28.

The minister stressed that the new measures, which have faced criticism from the aviation industry as well as from MPs within the ruling Conservative Party, are designed to prevent new cases being brought in from abroad and to prevent a second wave of the virus.

"We are in a national health emergency right now. This isn't about the inconvenience of certain regulations and measures - we are here to make sure we protect public health first and foremost," Patel told MPs.

Under the new rules, all arrivals except a short list of exemptions, will be required to complete an online locator form to supply contact details, travel details and the address of where they will self-isolate for 14 days.

Where international travellers are unable to safely self-isolate in their own accommodation, the UK government says it will support them to find appropriate accommodation at their own expense.

Such passengers could be contacted regularly throughout the isolation period to ensure compliance.