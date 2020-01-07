UK's 'most prolific rapist', Reynhard Sinaga, jailed for 30 years

London: The UKs most prolific serial rapist, convicted of 159 sex offences, including 136 rapes, has been jailed for at least 30 years. Indonesian-origin Reynhard Sinaga, 36, has been linked to more raping more than 190 men- 70 of whom police have yet to identify, reports metro.co.uk.

His convictions relate to crimes he committed from January 2015 to June 2017, but police believe he began offending years earlier.

He prowled the streets of Manchester in the early hours hunting for lone, drunk young men around the nightclubs near his flat. Posing as a Good Samaritan, the slightly-built student would offer them a floor to sleep on or the promise of more alcohol before lacing their drinks.

His victims, most of whom were heterosexual, had little or no memory of the hours that followed when Sinaga, who was studying for a PHD at the University of Leeds, videoed himself taking advantage of them.

Many left his flat unaware they'd even been attacked, jurors at Manchester Crown Court were told.

He was caught when one of the men regained consciousness and fought him off before snatching his phone and later handing it to police.

While sentencing Sinaga on Monday, Judge Suzanne Goddard said: "You are an evil serial sexual predator who has preyed upon young men... One of your victims described you as a monster."

She told the court the true scale of Sinaga's offending may never be known but that police appeared to have established 195 men were filmed by the defendant while unconscious.

Sinaga has insisted that the encounters were consensual, claiming his victims approached him in the street before accompanying him back to his flat and pretending to be dead during sex games, metro.co.uk reported.

He said they agreed to be filmed and told jurors they slept together on the floor because he didn't want to "make a mess of my bed".

Sinaga kept "trophies" of his crimes, such as watches and wallets, downloaded social media pages belonging to some of them and took photos of them while they lay naked or semi-naked.