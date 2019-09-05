UK's Boris Johnson faces new Brexit battle after stinging defeat

London: Prime Minister Boris Johnson headed into a fresh Brexit showdown in parliament on Wednesday after being dealt a stinging defeat over his promise to get Britain out of the EU at any cost next month.

The Conservative leader said he wanted an early general election on October 15 if lawmakers vote against him again on Wednesday and force him to seek a three-month Brexit extension from Brussels with a new law.

"I will never allow that," Johnson said, calling the draft law a "surrender bill".Johnson argues that his threat to take Britain out of the EU with or without a divorce deal on October 31 will eventually force the bloc's 27 other leaders to agree better terms.

His critics counter that Johnson is playing with fire because of the economic damage such a breakup could cause after almost half a century of close ties with Britain's closest neighbours.