UK's 99-year-old Prince Philip hospitalised after 'feeling unwell'

UK's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has been admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure after feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.

"The Duke's admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's Doctor, after feeling unwell," the palace's statement said as quoted by CNN.

"The Duke is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days of observation and rest," it added.

The Palace added that the 99-year-old prince was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday evening.

Sputnik citing The Mirror reported that a royal aide who said that the Duke of Edinburgh, who has been staying with the Queen at Windsor Castle since England's third lockdown began in January, does not have a coronavirus-related illness and walked into hospital unaided.

Prince Philip stepped back from public life in 2017. Due to his advancing age, the Duke has been taken to the hospital several times in recent years. In December 2019 he was admitted to the hospital for treatment of a pre-existing condition, according to CNN.

The couple both received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in January 2021.