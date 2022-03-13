Ukrainian women killed by Russian tank while buying medicines for sick mom

A Ukrainian woman and her sick mother were reportedly killed by a Russian tank while searching for medication.

Valeriia Maksetska, 31, was shot dead while sitting in a car along with her mom and their driver in a village outside of Kyiv, US Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power said on Wednesday.

“I’m enormously sad to share the death of Valeriia ‘Lera’ Maksetska—proud Ukrainian, beloved @USAID implementing partner & brilliant, compassionate leader on building social cohesion & fighting disinformation,” Power wrote on Twitter.

Maketska, a trained medic, had initially made the difficult decision to stay behind in Kyiv after Russia launched its invasion into Ukraine over two weeks ago, Power said.

Power has claimed that the three victims were killed in a Russian military ambush.

This comes just before Valeriia was supposed to celebrate her 32nd birthday.

It is thought Valeriia had resolved to help Ukrainians trapped by advancing Russian forces before her mother, Irina, ran out of her stock of medicine.

The pair then made the choice to flee.

But as the mother and daughter, along with driver Yaroslav, watched a Russian convoy pass their vehicle, reports claim a tank fired at the car they were travelling in.

“She only ventured out on that fateful day because her mother needed medicine. For those selfless acts, she paid the ultimate price,” Jamey Butcher, CEO and President of Chemonics, a USAID partner where Maketska had worked, said in a statement.

“After the attack, a good Samaritan who lived in the village carried Irina to her basement and gave her food and water. Sadly, Irina passed away.”

