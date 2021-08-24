e-Paper Get App

Three terrorists killed so far in Sopore encounter. Incriminating material, including arms & ammunition, recoveredI've no info that an FIR has been registered against me: Union Minister Narayan Rane
Updated on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 02:24 PM IST

Reports emerge of Ukrainian plane being hijacked in Kabul; Kiev issues 'denial'

FPJ Web Desk
Photo: Pexels

As the Taliban take over Afghanistan, numerous countries have been working round the clock to evacuate civilians. However, things have gone awry with reports suggesting that an Ukrainian evacuation plane was hijacked in Kabul on Tuesday afternoon. According to reports quoting Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Yenin, the flight was hijacked by unidentified people who flew it into Iran.

According to a later update however, Kiev is believed to have issued a denial. Tehran Times quoted Russian media outlet Interfax to say that Ukraine had denied the hijacking of any Ukrainian evacuation plane in Afghanistan. The reports were also denied by Iran.

Speaking to the Ukrainian Hromadske Radio on Tuesday, Yenin had said that the plane was "practically stolen from us" and flew to Iran with an unidentified group of passengers on board. According to him, there had been another problematic incident last Sunday, and three other evacuation attempts had been hindered by citizens being unable to get into the airport.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 02:24 PM IST
