Ukrainian girls cut their hair to avoid being raped by Russian soldiers: Report

A Ukrainian official broke down as she narrated the trauma the people of her town had to endure during a 35-day occupation by invading Russian forces.

The official, deputy mayor of Ivankiv Maryna Beschastna, claimed during an interview that two sisters aged 15 and 16 were raped by Russian soldiers.



Girls in Ivankiv, Ukraine, cut their hair to be "less attractive" so they wouldn't get raped by Russian soldiers who were occupying the town, the deputy mayor told ITV.



Ivankiv, located 50 miles northwest of Kyiv, was liberated by Ukrainian forces on March 30 after more than a month of Russian occupation.

Ukrainian army engineers were able to regain control of the area after building a pontoon bridge, ITV reported.

In another instance, a Ukrainian woman said she was raped by Russian soldiers moments after her husband was shot dead, while her terrified four-year-old son was crying in the next room.

Ukrainian Member of Parliament Lesia Vasylenk took to Twitter on April 4 to claim that Russian soldiers had raped girls as young as 10 years old and branded women's bodies.

Sharing disturbing details and images from the war-torn parts of the country, she alleged that women and minor girls, as young as 10 years old, "were raped, tortured and killed" by Russian soldiers amid the ongoing fighting between the two countries.



Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 and has been launching strikes across the country ever since. Thousands of civilians and soldiers have lost their lives in the war while four million people have been displaced.

ALSO READ Ukraine MP accuses Russian soldiers of raping, branding young girls

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 12:16 PM IST