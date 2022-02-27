Ukrainian forces secure full control of Kharkiv following street fighting with Russian troops, says local governor

Ukrainian forces on Sunday secured full control of Kharkiv following street fighting with Russian troops in the country's second-biggest city, the local governor said.

According to news agency AFP, Ukraine secured full control of Kharkiv which is country's second-biggest city.

Street fighting broke out in Ukraine's second-largest city and Russian troops squeezed strategic ports in the country's south Sunday, advances that appeared to mark a new phase of Russia's invasion following a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere in the country.

#UPDATE Ukrainian forces have secured full control of Kharkiv following street fighting with Russian troops in the country's second-biggest city, the local governor says pic.twitter.com/4DG7NFInut — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 27, 2022

Until Sunday, Russia's troops had remained on the outskirts of Kharkiv, a city of 1.4 million about 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) south of the border with Russia, while other forces rolled past to press the offensive deeper into Ukraine.

Videos posted on Ukrainian media and social networks showed Russian vehicles moving across Kharkiv and Russian troops roaming the city in small groups. One showed Ukrainian troops firing at the Russians and damaged Russian light utility vehicles abandoned nearby.

Ukraine's government also is releasing prisoners with military experience who want to fight for the country, a prosecutor's office official, Andriy Sinyuk, told the Hromadske TV channel Sunday. He did not specify whether the move applied to prisoners convicted of all levels of crimes.

"We are fighting, fighting for our country, fighting for our freedom because we have the right to do that," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 05:57 PM IST