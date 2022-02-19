e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

World

Updated on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 06:04 PM IST

Ukraine's Russian-backed breakaway eastern territories order military mobilisations amid escalation in fighting, says report

Men of fighting age in the self-declared people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk are being put on stand-by, the report said.
IANS
Russia: In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, Russian army tanks are loaded onto railway platforms to move back to their permanent base after drills in Russia. Russia says it is returning more troops and weapons to bases, but NATO says it sess no sign of a drawdown as fears that Moscow could invade Ukraine soon persist. Russia has massed about 150,000 troops east, north and south of Ukraine. | AP/PTI(AP02_16_2022_000224B)

Russia: In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, Russian army tanks are loaded onto railway platforms to move back to their permanent base after drills in Russia. Russia says it is returning more troops and weapons to bases, but NATO says it sess no sign of a drawdown as fears that Moscow could invade Ukraine soon persist. Russia has massed about 150,000 troops east, north and south of Ukraine. | AP/PTI(AP02_16_2022_000224B)

Advertisement

Ukraine's Russian-backed breakaway eastern territories have ordered military mobilisations amid escalation in fighting, BBC reported.

Men of fighting age in the self-declared people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk are being put on stand-by, the report said.

Monitors report a "dramatic increase" in attacks along the line dividing rebel and government forces.

US President Joe Biden says he is convinced Russia will invade Ukraine, an allegation Moscow denies.

Western nations have accused Russia of trying to stage a crisis in the breakaway regions to give it a reason to launch an offensive.

The US estimates there are 169,000-190,000 Russian personnel massed along Ukraine's borders, a figure that includes separatist fighters in Donetsk and Luhansk, BBC reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is expected to oversee major drills of Russia's strategic nuclear missile forces on Saturday, has said the situation in eastern Ukraine is deteriorating.

He said he remained willing to discuss the crisis with Western leaders, but accused them of ignoring Russia's security concerns, the report added.

In the German city of Munich, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is due to meet Western leaders including US Vice-President Kamala Harris at a security conference.

Ukraine, a former Soviet republic with historic ties to Russia, is not a member of Nato or the European Union but has close relations with both.

ALSO READ

FPJ-ED: Highlighting the voices of Indian students in Ukraine amid escalating tension with Russia FPJ-ED: Highlighting the voices of Indian students in Ukraine amid escalating tension with Russia
Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 06:04 PM IST
Advertisement