Ukraine says 9 killed, 57 injured in Russian attack on military base near Poland border

A Russian airstrike on a military training base in western Ukraine killed at least nine people and wounded 57, a local official said Sunday. The assault brought the war closer to the border with Poland after a senior Russian diplomat warned that Moscow considered foreign shipments of military equipment to Ukraine “legitimate targets.”

The governor of the Lviv region, Maksym Kozytskyi, said Russian forces fired more than 30 cruise missiles at the Yavoriv military range, located 31 kilometres northwest of the city of Lviv and 35 kilometres from Ukraine’s border with Poland.

The United States and NATO have regularly sent instructors to the range, also known as the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, to train Ukrainian military personnel. The facility has also hosted international NATO drills.

Russian forces launched an attack on a military facility in the Lviv region of western Ukraine this morning.

Local officials said missiles struck the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security in the city of Yavoriv, around 10km (6.2miles) from the Polish border and 60km from Lviv city centre.

The base covers an area of around 390 sq km and can accommodate up to 1,790 people, although it is not known how many people were onsite at the time of the strike.

It is normally used for training and exercises by the Ukrainan military and its Nato partners, chiefly as part of the Partnership for Peace, a programme intended to enhance co-operation between Nato members and non-members.

Photos from early February show US army instructors taking part in drills with at the base with Ukrainian service members.

Lviv’s position in the west of Ukraine has made the city a key hub for the supply of both humanitarian and military aid by Nato.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 02:52 PM IST