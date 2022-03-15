'Ukraine must recognize it is not joining NATO', says President Zelenskyy

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that his country should accept that it will not become a member of the US-led NATO military alliance, news agency AFP reported.

Reportedly, Nato membership for Ukraine is a delicate issue that was one of Russia's stated reasons to invade its pro-Western neighbour.

"Ukraine is not a member of NATO. We understand that. We have heard for years that the doors were open, but we also heard that we could not join. It's a truth and it must be recognised," Zelenskyy said during a video conference with military officials.

Zelenskyy had earlier last week reiterated the same during an interview in which he said that he is no longer pressing for Nato membership for Ukraine, a delicate issue that was one of Russia's stated reasons for invading its pro-Western neighbour.

"I have cooled down regarding this question a long time ago after we understood that ... NATO is not prepared to accept Ukraine," Zelenskyy had said in an interview aired Monday (March 7) night on ABC News.

"The alliance is afraid of controversial things, and confrontation with Russia," he had said. Zelenskyy also said Ukraine did not want to be a "country that is begging something on its knees" and he "did not want to be that President".

(with agency inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 09:03 PM IST