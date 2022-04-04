Ukraine MP accuses Russian soldiers of raping, branding young girls

In the last 40 days of the war, Russia has been accused of multiple war crimes by Kyiv, including the targeting of civilians.

Ukrainian Member of Parliament Lesia Vasylenk took to Twitter on Monday to claim that Russian soldiers had raped girls as young as 10 years old and branded women's bodies.

Sharing disturbing details and images from the war-torn parts of the country, she alleged that women and minor girls, as young as 10 years old, "were raped, tortured and killed" by Russian soldiers amid the ongoing fighting between the two countries.

Vasylenk wrote, "I’m speechless. My mind is paralyzed with anger and fear and hatred. #StopGenocide #StopPutinNOW."



The statement comes a day after spine-chilling images and footage emerged from Bucha, near the capital city of Kyiv, where bodies were seen scattered on the streets with their hands tied, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture.



Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 and has been launching strikes across the country ever since. Thousands of civilians and soldiers have lost their lives in the war while four million people have been displaced.

