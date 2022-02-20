Ukraine invasion: Russia, France agree to defuse crisis; Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden likely to meet

Amid the ongoing tensions in Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Sunday agreed to work for a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine.

According to AFP, the top leaders in a nearly 100 minutes conversation on a phone call, they also agreed on "the need to favour a diplomatic solution to the ongoing crisis and to do everything to achieve one", the Elysee said, adding that both countries' foreign ministers would meet "in the coming days".

US President Joe Biden is also willing to meet Russia's Vladimir Putin "at any time" to defuse Ukraine war tensions, his top diplomat said Sunday, warning Russia appeared on the verge of invading its neighbor.

"But until the tanks are actually rolling and the planes are flying, we will use every opportunity and every minute we have to see if diplomacy can still dissuade President Putin from carrying this forward."

Blinken told CBS's "Face the Nation" Biden has made "very clear that he's prepared to meet President Putin at any time, in any format, if that can help prevent a war."

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian defence ministry today has reported further ceasefire violations in the east, after a day of heavy weapons fire.

The ministry said that in the first 11 hours of Sunday, "20 incidents of ceasefire violation by the Russian occupation forces were observed, including 18 incidents when the Russian occupation forces utilised weapons prohibited by the Minsk Agreements".

The Minsk II agreement led to a shaky ceasefire between the Ukrainian military and Russian-backed separatist forces, and bans heavy weapons near the line of contact between the two sides.

Ukraine said it recorded a total of 136 ceasefire violations on Saturday, the report said.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 09:13 PM IST