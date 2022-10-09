'Act of terrorism': Vladimir Putin accuses Ukraine of orchestrating Crimean Bridge blast

Russian President Vladimir Putin | Photo: Twitter Image

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday accused Ukraine's intelligence services of being behind the big explosion that damaged the Crimean bridge on Saturday and killed at least three, describing what happened as an "act of terror" against a major infrastructure facility, AFP reported.

"The perpetrators and planners are the Ukrainian intelligence services," Putin said during a meeting with the head of the Russian Investigative Committee, as quoted by local news agencies.

The blast and fire sent part of the 12-mile Kerch Strait bridge tumbling into the sea and killed at least three people, according to Russian authorities | Photo: Twitter/AFP

Notably, a senior Ukrainian official interviewed by the New York Times also claimed that Kyiv was behind the explosion, adding that the attack was masterminded by Ukraine's intelligence services, which had arranged a bomb to be planted on a truck that was driving across the bridge, RT said in a report.

This claim was echoed by the Washington Post, which, citing a Ukrainian government official, also attributed the explosion to the country's special services.

This version was backed by the news site Ukrainska Pravda, which, quoting a source in the country's security services, said that the intelligence agency, called the SBU, was behind the attack, RT reported.

While Ukrainian officials did not explicitly take responsibility for the attack, they cheered it.

An aide to President Vladimir Zelensky, Mikhail Podoliak, said that the explosion was "just the beginning", adding that "everything illegal must be destroyed".

Since Russia launched its military campaign in late February, Ukrainian officials have repeatedly promised to attack the bridge, which serves as a strategic link between Russia's Crimean peninsula and its Krasnodar Region.

Earlier, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Ukraine's reaction to the incident is a testament to the "terrorist nature" of its leadership.

Meanwhile, Crimean officials directly pointed the finger at Kyiv. Vladimir Konstantinov, the head of the republic's State Council, claimed that "Ukrainian vandals have finally managed to get their bloodstained hands on the Crimean Bridge".

The powerful blast rocked the bridge early Saturday morning, causing a partial collapse of the road on the vehicle section and a blaze on a parallel railway span where seven fuel tanks caught fire.

According to Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee, the bridge was damaged by a truck that exploded while making its way across the bridge. The blast caused at least three deaths, RT reported.

This is s developing story

Read Also Russia strikes back: 17 killed in Ukraine city following Crimea bridge explosion