Ukraine grain export situtation worsening by the day: Agricultural Minister

Ukraine's new agriculture minister Mykola Solskyi has said that the country's ability to export grain is getting worse by the day and would only improve if the war with Russia ends.

Speaking in a televised briefing, Solskyi says Ukraine, one of the biggest grain exporters in the world, would normally be exporting 4-5 million tons of grain per month - a volume that has fallen to just a few hundred thousand tons.

"The impact (on global markets) is direct, dramatic and large. And it continues. Every day the situation will become more and more difficult," he said.

Most years, the two warring nations combined furnish around 80% of all wheat imports to Turkey and Egypt, and Ukraine ships over one-fifth of Indonesia's deliveries from abroad. And for families in the Mideast and North Africa, wheat is the staple of staples, accounting for one-quarter of the calories they consume, twice the share in the U.S. and Europe.

Ukraine is one of the main world exporters of grains as well as vegetable oils. The main agriculture export products are Corn and Wheat. In 2021, Ukraine was the second largest supplier of grains for the European Union (EU) and a large food supplier for low and middle-income countries in Asia and Africa.

The longer the Russia-Ukraine conflict lasts, the more insecurity about food supplies it may bring not only to the Ukraine and the region, but also to the whole world.

For 2021, GTAS Forecasting from S&P Global Market Intelligence estimates the exports of Ukrainian corn for 27.2 million metric tons and the export of wheat is estimated for 21.2 million metric tons. These two stand for 12.8% and 10.5% of the total world exports, respectively.

Apart from corn and wheat, which definitely play the major role here, among the top ten exported goods, we can name also the following edible goods: 'Animal and vegetable oils, excluding soybean oil', 'Sunflower seeds, rapeseed and colza seeds' as well as 'Other grains and cereals, including rye, barley oats'.

The largest importers of Ukrainian wheat in 2021 were Egypt, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Turkey and Yemen. Most of these countries rely heavily on Ukrainian wheat supplies, mainly those located in North Africa (Egypt, Libya) and Western Asia region (such as Lebanon and Yemen). For Indonesia and Bangladesh, Ukraine is also the second largest supplier of wheat.

Ukraine is also the largest world exporter of Sunflower Oil, with the share of 40% of global exports value in the year 2021.

Top receivers of sunflower oil from Ukraine are India, China (mainland), Netherlands, Spain and Italy. With imports of sunflower oil stopped because of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, India has to look for replacement in other edible oils or to source cooking oils from other countries to maintain domestic supply and prevent retail prices from rapid increases.

Last week, the United Nations has warned that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could trigger global famine, as Moscow’s Black Sea blockade delays crucial grain exports, and stoked fears of a deepening hunger crisis in countries such as Yemen and Ethiopia.

The UN’s special rapporteur on the right to food, Michael Fakhri, warned of a global famine as the result of Russia’s invasion.

“For the last three years, global rates of hunger and famine have been on the rise. With the Russian invasion, we are now facing the risk of imminent famine and starvation in more places around the world,” said Fakhri.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 02:34 PM IST