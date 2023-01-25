Ukraine First Lady Olena wishes President Volodomyr Zelenskyy in emotional post: Wish you to have more reasons to smile

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska on Wednesday took to social media to wish her husband, President Volodomyr Zelenskyy and urged him to smile more even as the country continues to fight against the Russian invasion.

Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy turns 45 today and Olena took this opportunity to share a picture of the couple along with a message for her husband.

"I am often asked about how you have changed this year. And I always answer: 'He haven't changed. He is the same. The same guy I have met when we were seventeen'.

"But actually, something has changed: you smile much less now. For example, like on this photo. I wish you to have more reasons for smiling. And you know what it takes, we all do.

"You are stubborn enough. But the main thing is to have enough health. So please, be healthy! I want to smile near you forever. Give me this opportunity!" Olena wrote on the post.

Birthday Gift from Germany for Zelenskyy

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on Wednesday that they will be sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine to help fight the Russians in the war.

Germany will be sending 14 such tanks Kyiv's forces seize back their territory from the Russians. Germany has also permitted other countries to send their Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine - which was restricted until now under export regulations.