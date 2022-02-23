Ukraine declares nationwide state of emergency, urges citizens to leave Russia immediately

Ukraine's security council today approved plans to declare a state of national emergency, in response to the growing threat of a Russian invasion.

The measure, which must be formally approved by parliament, requires stepped-up document and vehicle checks, among other measures, the council's secretary Oleksiy Danilov said.

Danilov said he would deliver a report to Ukraine's parliament later on Wednesday, with lawmakers expected to approve the added security measures this week.

They would apply to all parts of Ukraine except for its two Russian-backed eastern separatist regions, where a deadly insurgency that has claimed more than 14,000 lives broke out in 2014.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Ukraine urged its citizens to leave Russia immediately, citing the threat of a Russian invasion that could complicate the provision of consular services.

"Because of the escalating Russian aggression against Ukraine, which can lead to a substantial reduction in possible consular assistance in Russia, the foreign ministry urges the citizens of Ukraine to refrain from travel to Russia, and for those in that country to leave its territory immediately," the ministry said.

The ministry asked Ukrainian citizens to refrain from traveling to the Russian Federation and those currently there to leave “immediately.”

Satellite images launched by American space technology company Maxar showed that Russia amassed troops and weaponry in the southern part of Belarus which shares borders with Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, 21 February, recognised two breakaway rebel regions – Donetsk and Luhansk – in eastern Ukraine as independent States.

The self-declared people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk host Russia-backed rebels who have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014.

