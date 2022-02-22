Russia-Ukraine crisis: Upper house votes to allow Vladimir Putin to use army abroad

Russia's upper house of parliament has given President Putin permission to use military force outside the country. In a letter to the Russian upper house of parliament, President Putin formally asked lawmakers to approve the use of Russian military force outside the country.

The move formalizes a Russian military deployment to separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, a day after Putin recognized their independence.

This could presage a broader attack on Ukraine after the U.S. said an invasion was already underway there.

Members of the upper house, the Federation Council, voted unanimously to allow Putin to use military force outside Russia - effectively formalizing a Russian military deployment to the rebel regions, where an eight-year conflict has killed nearly 14,000 people.

The White House on Tuesday began referring to Russian troop deployments in eastern Ukraine as an "invasion" after initially hesitating to use the term - a red line that President Joe Biden has said would result in the U.S. levying severe sanctions against Moscow.

#BREAKING Russian upper house votes to allow Putin to use army abroad pic.twitter.com/bTU3wXZMCY — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 22, 2022

The administration resisted initially calling the deployment of troops because the White House wanted to see what Russia was actually going to do. After assessing Russian troop movements, it became clear it was a new invasion, the official added.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki also alluded to the Russian action as being an invasion in a twitter post commenting on Germany chancellor Olaf Scholz decision to halt the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in response to Russia's actions.

The U.S. president "made clear that if Russia invaded Ukraine, we would action would act with Germany to ensure Nord Stream 2 does not move forward," Psaki said.

For weeks, Western powers have been bracing for an invasion as Russia massed an estimated 150,000 troops on three sides of neighboring Ukraine. They warned an attack would cause massive casualties, energy shortages in Europe and economic chaos around the globe - and promised swift and severe sanctions if it materialized. The European Union and Britain announced Tuesday that some of those measures were coming.

(with agency inputs)

