Ukraine confirms temporary ceasefire with Russia, civilians to evacuate from besieged Mariupol

Russia's defence ministry announced a ceasefire Saturday to allow residents of two Ukrainian cities that were surrounded by Russian forces, including the strategic port city of Mariupol, to evacuate.

"Today, March 5, from 10 am Moscow time (0700 GMT), the Russian side declares a regime of silence and opens humanitarian corridors for the exit of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha," it said.

The ministry clarified that the location of the humanitarian corridors and exit points had been determined in agreement with the Ukrainian authorities, according to Russian news agencies.

“In Mariupol and Volnovakha, evacuation humanitarian corridors are being prepared for opening, and columns of those to be evacuated are being formed. The parties temporarily ceased fire in the area of ​​corridors,” Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the office of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, tweeted.

Mariupol and Volnovakha have born the brunt of some of the most intense fighting in Ukraine over recent days.

Their location — in Ukraine’s extreme southeast corner, near the Russian border and Crimea — makes them strategic targets for the Moscow. If they fell to Russia, its troops could join forces with those in Crimea, a peninsula Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014.

Mariupol is a port city, on the Sea of Azov.

Both cities are within Donetsk, one of two Ukrainian regions that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government recognized as independent just before his troops invaded Ukraine.

The mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boichenko, has put out an emotional statement after the announcement of a humanitarian corridor from his city.

"Mariupol is not streets and houses", he said to the BBC. "It is its residents."

He added that, "Under the conditions of constant, ruthless shelling from the occupiers, there is no other choice but to give residents...the opportunity to safely leave Mariupol."

This ceasefire, although temporary, is the first of its kind since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine 10 days ago.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 02:00 PM IST