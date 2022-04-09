e-Paper Get App
Ukraine confirms 10 humanitarian corridors for evacuation of stranded civilians on Saturday

According to Vereshchuk, evacuation will be allowed from the besieged city of Mariupol to Zaporizhzhya by private transport, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

IANS | Updated on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 05:12 PM IST

Photo: Twitter/@AFP
Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk confirmed that 10 humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of stranded civilians have been approved for Saturday.

The other corridors to the Zaporizhzhya region are from the cities of Berdyansk, Tokmak, Energodar and Melitopol.

Meanwhile, in the Luhansk region, evacuations can take place from Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Popasna, Gorske and Rubizhne, the Minister announced.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 05:12 PM IST