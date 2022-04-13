Ukraine arrests top Putin ally Medvedchuk; offers to trade him for return of Ukrainian prisoners

Ukrainian forces say they’ve captured Russian President Vladimir Putin’s close ally Viktor Medvedchuk, who was facing treason charges and escaped house arrest in Ukraine in the early days of the war.

Medvedchuk, who led the pro-Kremlin “Opposition Platform — For Life” party in Ukraine, which aimed to steer the country away from the West, was arrested in 2021 on charges of treason and financing terrorism.

He escaped house arrest after Putin declared war on Ukraine on February 24, and has been in hiding since. Putin is known to be a close personal friend of Medvedchuk’s, and the godfather of his daughter Daria.

The head of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU), Ivan Bakanov, said in a statement on Facebook late Tuesday that the SBU had carried out a “lightning-fast and dangerous multi-level special operation” to capture Medvedchuk. In a photo published by the SBU, Medvedchuk is seen wearing a Ukrainian army uniform and appears disheveled and pale.

In his nightly video address to the nation Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed that Russia could win Medvedchuk’s freedom by trading Ukrainians now held in Russian prisons.

“A special operation was carried out by the security service of Ukraine. Well done!” Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram, and later suggested exchanging him for Ukrainian prisoners of war held by Russia.

“I propose to the Russian Federation to exchange this guy of yours for our boys and our girls who are now in Russian captivity,” Zelensky said in a video address posted on Telegram.

Medvedchuk grew rich from Russian oil interests and his proximity to the Kremlin.

The statement came shortly after Zelenskyy posted on social media a photo of Medvedchuk sitting in handcuffs and wearing a camouflage uniform with a Ukrainian flag patch.

Medvedchuk was the former leader of the pro-Russian party Opposition Platform - For Life. He was being held under house arrest before the war began and disappeared shortly after hostilities broke out.

Putin is the godfather to Medvedchuk’s youngest daughter.

Zelenskyy oversaw a crackdown on Medvedchuk since he was elected president on a pro-Western platform in 2019. In February 2021, the president sanctioned Medvedchuk and ordered three Kremlin-linked TV channels that are thought to have been owned by the oligarch off the air for allegedly promoting anti-Ukrainian propaganda.

Medvedchuk was then charged with treason in May 2021 and subsequently placed under house arrest, with Ukraine accusing him of selling military secrets to Moscow and exploiting Crimea’s natural resources under the Russian occupation. Medvedchuk denied the charges.

In March this year, after the Russian invasion, Zelenskyy suspended Medvedchuk’s party, along with several others that have ties to Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russia’s state-run TASS news agency that he had seen the photos of Medvedchuk released by the Ukrainians, but that it was too early to say whether they were authentic.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 10:45 AM IST