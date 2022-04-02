Ukraine: 20 bodies seen lying in street in town near Kyiv; 33 killed in Russian rocket strike on govt building in Mykolaiv

At least 20 bodies of civilian men were found lying in the streets in Bucha town near the capital Kyiv on Saturday which Ukrainian forces claim to have taken back from the Russian troops after fierce combat.

The Ukrainian officials said Saturday that their forces have further recaptured the city of Brovary, 20 kilometres east of the capital Kyiv.

Brovary's mayor said during a televised address on Friday evening that Russian occupants have now left practically all of the Brovary district.

According to an AFP report, Ukraine on Saturday said Russian forces were making a "rapid retreat" from northern areas around the capital Kyiv and the city of Chernigiv as the Red Cross prepared for a fresh evacuation effort from the besieged southern port of Mariupol.

In another recent attack from Russian troops, at least 33 people were reported killed and at least 34 were injured after a Russian rocket struck the regional government building in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv, AP reported.

Rescuers sent by the State Emergency Service have been searching the wreckage for survivors since Russian forces struck the building, which housed the office of regional governor Vitaliy Kim.

Meanwhile, Russia Friday accused Ukraine of carrying out an airstrike against a fuel depot in the Russian city of Belgorod on Friday, an incident the Kremlin said could affect peace talks, but a top Kyiv security official denied responsibility.

News agency Reuters quoted Russia's defence ministry as saying "two Ukrainian helicopters struck the facility in Belgorod, some 35 km (22 miles) from the border with Ukraine, after entering Russia at extremely low altitude at around 5 a.m. Moscow time (0200 GMT)."

Ukraine has completely denied responsibility for a helicopter attack on a fuel depot on Russian soil.

(with agency inputs)

