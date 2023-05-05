 Vice-President Dhankhar and King Charles III Bond Over Tea, To Attend Royal Party Tomorrow
During the meeting, the VP reaffirmed India's commitment to further strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the United Kingdom, informed Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for ministry of external affairs (MEA).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 08:49 PM IST
article-image

The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, recently met and interacted with King Charles III during reception hosted by him for Commonwealth leaders at Marlborough House, London.

VP Dhankhar conveyed his greetings on the occasion of his Coronation. During the meeting, the VP reaffirmed India's commitment to further strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the United Kingdom, informed Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for ministry of external affairs (MEA).

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday embarked on a two days visit to London, United Kingdom to attend the Coronation ceremony of King Charles III which will take place on the morning of May 6.

During his visit to the United Kingdom, Dhankhar will join a gathering of about 2,000 dignitaries, including heads of state and government, at the coronation ceremony. The Vice President is accompanied by his spouse, Sudesh Dhankhar for the UK visit.

The United Kingdom (UK) extended an invitation recently to the international community, including India to attend the coronation Ceremony.

British High Commissioner invited Vice President for the event

On May 2, British High Commissioner Alex Ellis called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to discuss preparations for the Coronation ceremony of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey.

"Honour to call on the Vice President before he attends the Coronation - a momentous occasion and an opportunity to further deepen UK-India ties," the British High Commissioner tweeted.

The Coronation of King Charles III will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday, (May 6). The event will mark almost seven decades since the last coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

article-image

Details of the coronation event

As per the royal family, in the morning of the Coronation, King Charles III and Camilla will travel from Buckingham Palace in the King's procession to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach - which was created in 2012 for Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee.

There will be two processions through the streets of the British capital on coronation day - one taking the King to be crowned and a larger parade back to Buckingham Palace after the historic service, where the monarch and members of the royal family will make a balcony appearance, as per a CNN report.

The coronation of Elizabeth II as queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms took place on June 2, 1953, at Westminster Abbey in London.

India and UK share a strong bond

India and UK have a historic relationship and share values of democracy, the rule of law and many complementarities and convergences. The relationship was elevated to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2021 with the adoption of Roadmap 2030 for Future Relations.

In September, last year, President Droupadi Murmu visited London, United Kingdom (UK) to attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and offered condolences.

article-image

