UK: Video Shows Police Officer's Rude Behaviour With Elderly Hindu Priest During Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations In Leicester

Screengrab of the incident in Leicester |

Leicester: In a shocking video that has emerged from UK's Leicester, a police officer was seen behaving rudely with an elderly Hindu priest of Indian origin during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on September 19. The incident came to light after a video showing the officer's rude behaviour with the priest on the streets went viral on social media.

INSIGHT UK, a community group based in UK, shared the video of the incident and wrote on its X (formerly Twitter) handle that a Hindu priest was subjected to humiliating behaviour by an officer identified as Adam Ahmed by the group.

"This is completely unacceptable behaviour from Officer Adam Ahmed," read the handle's caption and the video of the incident was shared on X.

Hindu Priest pushed around and asked to come to one side for questioning. This video shows the Priest is confused and stressed.



@leicespolice is this the correct behaviour from an officer?#GaneshChaturti #Hindus #Leicester pic.twitter.com/yusJUuySgs — INSIGHT UK - Leicester (@INSIGHTLeicestr) September 19, 2023

It is not clear if action has been taken against the officer in the incident as there has been no official word from the Leicester administration on the matter. However, the video clearly shows the officer not only mishandling the elderly Hindu priest but also getting into a confrontation with another person of Indian origin (PIO) who tells the officer to not touch the priest.

The officer also doesn't pay heed to a woman who is seen trying to make the officer understand.

Leicester clashes in September 2022

In September last year, Leicester was in the news for the ugly clashes that took place between the local Hindu and Muslim groups.

Videos showed members of both the communities indulging in street brawls and attacking each other on the streets. The tense situation had led to police interfering to cool down things.

The confrontations were followed by attempts by local administration to create an environment of trust between the groups and meetings were held between members of both communities and administration to ensure that the matter does not escalate further.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)