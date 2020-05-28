UK: Two friends from Hull take a seven-hour road trip to get McDonalds

After fast-food giant McDonalds opened its drive-thru restaurants in some part of the UK, two friends decided to take an adventurous seven-hour road trip. Ryan Hall and Paisley Hamilton from Hull traveled all the way to Peterborough to grab themselves some sandwiches from their favorite joint.

Ryan and Paisley's £20 meal consisted of a large McNugget meal, large Big Mac meal, two Cokes, two double cheeseburgers, a regular cheeseburger, a McChicken sandwich and a Filet-O-Fish. The duo reportedly spent £27 on petrol and the total cost of their spontaneous 250 mile round trip was £47.

In an interview with The Sun, Ryan said, "We didn't really think it through. Our 15-minute meal ended up taking us nearly seven hours. It was definitely a 'F*** it' moment which actually ended up costing me a lot of money. But I'd do it all again. It was so worth it. "

"But we are both are mega fans. It had been eight weeks since we last had our McNuggs, and we just thought 'Why not?'Lockdown has been quite boring so we decided to make it a spontaneous, fun day out. We left mine at 2pm last Saturday and didn't get home until almost 9pm," he added

Meanwhile, McDonalds revealed a plan to open all of its drive-thru restaurants in the UK in the coming weeks and has 'not forgotten about people in the north of England, it was reported on Monday.

The company reopened 39 restaurants in England and Ireland last week as it prepared to get back up and running with new safety measures in place Â- but all of the English locations were in the south east, reports the Metro nwespaper.

Last week, Police were called to a drive-thru McDonald's in Peterborough on the first day it reopened after easing of the COVID-19 lockdown because the queue at the outlet went out of hand.

Six of the 30 new drive-thrus that have opened across the country were in Peterborough.

Inputs from IANS