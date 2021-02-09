UK: Tourists who lie about travel history to COVID-19 hotspots face up to ten years in jail

London: Travellers who lie about whether they have been to mutant coronavirus hotspots face up to ten years in prison, under a new draconian regime unveiled by UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

In other words, it will be a criminal offence to hide from the authorities that you have visited one of the countries on the UK's 'red list'.

Also, from Monday all incomers from 'red list' countries must stay in rooms in a quarantine hotel for 10 days, costing £1,750 each.

Besides, they will have to show a negative result, in a test taken 70 hours before travelling to the UK.

The most draconian is the proposal that people who lie about whether they have been to 'red list' countries could be hit with a jail sentence of up to 10 years under a new law.

The maximum punishment puts the offence in a category with some of the most serious, such as carrying a firearm with intent.

Sentences for rape can be shorter than 10 years, although the maximum for that is life.