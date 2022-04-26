UK to remove all tariffs on Ukraine imports, in show of support

The UK has introduced new trade measures including a cut to all tariffs on goods coming from Ukraine.

In an announcement on Monday evening, the Government also included an export ban on goods moving to Russia, which may do harm to the people of Ukraine. This ban will target goods such as interception and monitoring equipment.

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: “The UK will continue to do everything in its power to support Ukraine’s fight against Putin’s brutal and unprovoked invasion and help ensure the long-term security and prosperity of Ukraine and its people.

“We stand unwaveringly with Ukraine in this ongoing fight and will work to ensure Ukraine survives and thrives as a free and sovereign nation.”

It came in response to a direct request from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to support the Ukrainian economy, Trevelyan said in a statement.

The UK had reduced all tariffs on goods from Ukraine, including key Ukrainian exports like barley, honey, tinned tomatoes and poultry, Trevelyan said.

The UK also announced an export ban on products and technology to Russia. The products targeted could include interception and monitoring equipment and "will close any existing loopholes to ensure that Russia is not buying these goods from the UK."

Last week the UK also announced it was bolstering its current tariff sanctions against Russia, by increasing the list of products facing import bans and increased tariffs, including applying new import bans to silver and wood products and increasing tariffs by 35 percentage points on products such as diamonds and rubber.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 09:37 AM IST