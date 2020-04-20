UK stares at life without boozing amid coronavirus lockdown, pubs unlikely to open before December 2020

While the UK grapples with issues like an imbecilic PM who insisted on shaking hands with COVID-19 patients, shortage of NHS kits and people not understanding the concept of social distancing (forcing Piers Morgan to be the voice of reason), there’s even more shocking news,

It has been reported that UK’s national pastime – drinking in pubs till one can’t stand – will be on hold till December!

A report in The Sun quotes pub trade insiders saying that many pubs could actually go under.

Michael Gove, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, recently said that UK’s 48,000-plus pubs would be open and running ‘before winter’.

Mr Gove said: “The other inference that I draw from your question, which is that areas of hospitality will be among the last to exit the lockdown — yes, that is true.”

Frank Maguire, from Truman’s Brewery, told The Sun: “Things are looking pretty dire."

He said he feared that pubs might be hit big by the postponing of Euro 2020.

In Britain, the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson -- who is himself recovering from the virus -- faced fresh criticism over his early response to the crisis and shortages of protective equipment.

itish Prime Minister Boris Johnson has begun taking charge of the government even as he convalesces at Chequers in south-east England, following his hospitalisation after testing positive for coronavirus.

'The Sunday Telegraph' reports that Johnson began giving directions to his Cabinet, including to his deputy UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, from his prime ministerial countryside retreat as he prepares to resume full charge in the coming days.

The 55-year-old issued some directives to Raab as well as senior aides in a series of calls last week, followed by a three-hour meeting with his deputy and staff on Friday.

"He [Johnson] has had some contact with ministers, but mostly with his private office here at Downing Street," Robert Jenrick, UK Communities Minister, had told reporters at the daily Downing Street briefing on Saturday.

The newspaper quoted sources to say that while the Prime Minister was still recovering from Covid-19, following his discharge from hospital a week ago, he has been getting "more involved", including to set out a "direction".

Raab reportedly visited the UK prime minister at Chequers, along with Johnson's chief adviser Dominic Cummings - also back after his self-isolation following symptoms of coronavirus - and Lee Cain, his communications director, on Friday.

