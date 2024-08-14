 UK Protests: 1,000 People Arrested In Connection With Riot-Related Incidents
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUK Protests: 1,000 People Arrested In Connection With Riot-Related Incidents

UK Protests: 1,000 People Arrested In Connection With Riot-Related Incidents

The last time Britain witnessed widespread rioting was in 2011, when the fatal shooting of a Black man by police triggered several days of street violence.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 07:41 AM IST
article-image

More than 1,000 people have been arrested by the UK Police in connection with the riots involving violence, arson and looting as well as racist attacks which took place over the last two weeks in Britain, officials said on Tuesday.

The riots, which followed the killings of three young girls in the northern English town of Southport, began after the July 29 attack was wrongly blamed on a Muslim migrant based on online misinformation, Reuters reported. Violence broke out in cities across England and also in Northern Ireland, but there have been fewer instances of unrest since last week after efforts to identify those involved were ramped up. Many have been swiftly jailed, with some receiving long sentences.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: EOW Files FIR Against Builder Pratik Veera For Alleged ₹13.65 Crore Fraud In Samruddhi Garden Project
Mumbai: EOW Files FIR Against Builder Pratik Veera For Alleged ₹13.65 Crore Fraud In Samruddhi Garden Project
Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Chembur Youth Detained For Performing Dangerous Bicycle Stunts On CSMT Road, Uploading Videos On Social Media
Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Chembur Youth Detained For Performing Dangerous Bicycle Stunts On CSMT Road, Uploading Videos On Social Media
'Music Industry Operates On Fear': Sona Mohapatra Makes Shocking Revelations Ahead Of Her IFFM Performance (EXCLUSIVE)
'Music Industry Operates On Fear': Sona Mohapatra Makes Shocking Revelations Ahead Of Her IFFM Performance (EXCLUSIVE)
Mumbai: FIR Filed In Bandra Against Legend Leasing MD And Husband For Property Damage And Criminal Breach Of Trust
Mumbai: FIR Filed In Bandra Against Legend Leasing MD And Husband For Property Damage And Criminal Breach Of Trust

The National Police Chiefs' Council said in its latest update that 1,024 had been arrested and 575 charged across the UK. Those arrested include a 69-year-old accused of vandalism in Liverpool and a 11-year-old boy in Belfast.

Read Also
UK Riots: ‘Chaos, Fear’ Grip Indian Students As Violent Anti-Immigrant Protests Snowball
article-image

A 13-year-old girl pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court, prosecutors said, having been seen on July 31 punching and kicking the entrance to a hotel for asylum seekers, Reuters reported. "This alarming incident will have caused genuine fear amongst people who were being targeted by these thugs -- and it is particularly distressing to learn that such a young girl participated in this violent disorder," prosecutor Thomas Power said.

The last time Britain witnessed widespread rioting was in 2011, when the fatal shooting of a Black man by police triggered several days of street violence. Fast and tough judicial action was viewed as helping quell the unrest in 2011, when around 4,000 people were arrested over several weeks.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UK Protests: 1,000 People Arrested In Connection With Riot-Related Incidents

UK Protests: 1,000 People Arrested In Connection With Riot-Related Incidents

Singapore: SDC Ramps Up Nightlife With Sentosa Night Mode

Singapore: SDC Ramps Up Nightlife With Sentosa Night Mode

Bangladesh Crisis: BSF Engages With Villagers On Border To Strengthen Security

Bangladesh Crisis: BSF Engages With Villagers On Border To Strengthen Security

'Simply Untrue' Says US Government As It Refutes Interference Allegations In Bangladesh

'Simply Untrue' Says US Government As It Refutes Interference Allegations In Bangladesh

Iran: Woman Paralyzed After Police Shoot Her Over 'Improper' Hijab, Says Report

Iran: Woman Paralyzed After Police Shoot Her Over 'Improper' Hijab, Says Report