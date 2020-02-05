UK probes gun blunder by ex-PM's bodyguard

An investigation has been launched after former British prime minister David Cameron’s bodyguard left his gun in a toilet on a commercial flight, police said Wednesday.

The Glock semi-automatic pistol was found by a passenger before take-off on the British Airways flight from New York to London, causing a delay and scaring passengers, reports said.

The officer had also left Cameron’s passport in the loo.

The overnight flight landed at London's Heathrow airport on Tuesday.

“We were waiting to take off when a guy started to show pictures on his phone of a gun and two passports one was David Cameron’s he said he’d found in the toilet,” The Sun newspaper quoted one passenger as saying.

“They were just resting on the side by the sink.” Scotland Yard police headquarters said it was investigating.

"We are aware of the incident on a flight into the UK on February 3 and the officer involved has since been removed from operational duties," a spokeswoman told AFP.

"We are taking this matter extremely seriously and an internal investigation is taking place." Former British prime ministers are automatically entitled to 24-hour armed protection.