UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wife announce birth of baby girl

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson announced the birth of a "healthy baby girl," according to the UK's Press Association. The baby was born on Thursday morning at a London hospital.

The couple already have a son, Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, who was born in April last year. It was in July that the couple announced they were expecting a second child in December.

"Both mother and daughter are doing very well," the office said in a statement. "The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support."

Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer tweeted his congratulations to the Johnsons, adding: "Wishing your family health and happiness."

According to reports, 'Boris Johnson, now 57, and Carrie, who is 33, married in May 2021, in what is her first marriage and his third. Johnson has at least five other children from previous relationships. The new baby is the fourth born to a sitting British prime minister this century. The wives of leaders Tony Blair and David Cameron also had babies while their husbands were in office.'

