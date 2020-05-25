UK PM's top aide Dominic Cummings under fire

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top aide is facing increasing pressure to resign as further allegations emerged on Sunday of him breaching the coronavirus lockdown rules.

Dominic Cummings, who is Johnson's Chief Strategy Adviser at No. 10 Downing Street, on Saturday defended a 250-mile journey to his parents' home in Durham, north-east England, as "reasonable and legal" and the UK prime minister has so far stuck by him with Downing Street reiterating the same line.

However, Johnson now faces a revolt from within his own Conservative MPs over his decision not to sack Cummings as fresh allegations emerged of the aide making repeated trips in breach of the government's stay-at-home guidance to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

The 'Observer'and 'Sunday Mirror' reported that Cummings was seen in the north east of England on two more occasions, after recovering from his COVID-19 symptoms and returning to work in London. Downing Street has branded the reports as "inaccurate".

But backbench Tory MP and former chairman of the European Research Group (ERG) Steve Baker called for Cummings

to resign.