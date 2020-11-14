UK PM's adviser Dominic Cummings quits immediately amid Downing Street power struggle: Reports

Dominic Cummings, one of the most influential and high-profile aides of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has left Downing Street after a power struggle that has rocked the UK government, the media reports said on Saturday.

Johnson's senior advisor exited Number 10 carrying a large box on Friday evening following a bitter dispute which also led to the resignation of Cummings' fellow Vote Leave veteran Lee Cain as communications chief, Sky News reported.

The dramatic events come ahead of crucial Brexit talks with Brussels with the transition period deadline of December 31 looming.

According to BBC, Cummings, 48, has left Downing Street after internal battles over his role as Johnson's chief adviser.

He will continue to work from home, on issues such as mass coronavirus testing, until the middle of December, the report said.

The prime minister is said to want to "clear the air and move on", it said.