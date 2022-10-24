UK PM race underdog Penny Mordaunt claims to have 90 backers - 10 short of required threshold

Conservative Party leadership candidate Penny Mordaunt speaks to the media as she leaves the BBC studios, in London, on Sunday, October 23 | AP

Penny Mordaunt, former UK defence secretary and the underdog in the race to replace Liz Truss as Britain's newest Prime Minister, officially has fewer than 30 MPs backing her publicly -- far short of the threshold of 100 MPs required to qualify as a candidate.

However, her campaign has reportedly said that she has the backing of 90 MPs, which would place her only 10 short of the 100 MP threshold, with only two hours left to the deadline.

The BBC reported that a source in Mordaunt's campaign urged other Tory MPs to back her "for the sake of the party", adding it's important that conservative members get the chance to select the next prime minister.

Mordaunt was the first Conservative MP to officially announce she would stand to replace Liz Truss as Tory leader and prime minister.

She has gone on record saying that she wants a "lower tax, higher productivity economy," but has not gone into detail about what this would actually entail in policy terms.