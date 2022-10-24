e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUK PM race underdog Penny Mordaunt claims to have 90 backers - 10 short of required threshold

UK PM race underdog Penny Mordaunt claims to have 90 backers - 10 short of required threshold

Her campaign has reportedly said that she has the backing of 90 MPs, which would place her only 10 short of the 100 MP threshold, with only two hours left to the deadline

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 24, 2022, 04:34 PM IST
article-image
Conservative Party leadership candidate Penny Mordaunt speaks to the media as she leaves the BBC studios, in London, on Sunday, October 23 | AP
Follow us on

Penny Mordaunt, former UK defence secretary and the underdog in the race to replace Liz Truss as Britain's newest Prime Minister, officially has fewer than 30 MPs backing her publicly -- far short of the threshold of 100 MPs required to qualify as a candidate.

However, her campaign has reportedly said that she has the backing of 90 MPs, which would place her only 10 short of the 100 MP threshold, with only two hours left to the deadline.

Read Also
Rishi Sunak likely to become Britain's PM today as Boris backs out and Mordaunt flounders
article-image

The BBC reported that a source in Mordaunt's campaign urged other Tory MPs to back her "for the sake of the party", adding it's important that conservative members get the chance to select the next prime minister.

Mordaunt was the first Conservative MP to officially announce she would stand to replace Liz Truss as Tory leader and prime minister.

She has gone on record saying that she wants a "lower tax, higher productivity economy," but has not gone into detail about what this would actually entail in policy terms.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Who is Penny Mordaunt, the underdog in the race to become Britain's next PM?

Who is Penny Mordaunt, the underdog in the race to become Britain's next PM?

World Pasta Day 2022: History and interesting facts about your yummy snack

World Pasta Day 2022: History and interesting facts about your yummy snack

Rishi Sunak ranked among UK's richest persons, holds net worth of £730 million

Rishi Sunak ranked among UK's richest persons, holds net worth of £730 million

London: Former Home Secretary Priti Patel announces her support to Rishi Sunak as UK Prime Minister

London: Former Home Secretary Priti Patel announces her support to Rishi Sunak as UK Prime Minister

UK PM race underdog Penny Mordaunt claims to have 90 backers - 10 short of required threshold

UK PM race underdog Penny Mordaunt claims to have 90 backers - 10 short of required threshold