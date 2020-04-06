UK PM Johnson admitted to hospital, 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus

London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital on Sunday.

According to the BBC, a Downing Street spokesperson said: "On the advice of his doctor, the prime minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests.

"This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus," the spokesperson said.

The Downing Street spokesperson said: "Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the Government's advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives."

For purely precautionary reasons, he has gone to hospital for tests.