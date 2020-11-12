UK PM Boris Johnson’s inner circle falls out

There are widespread reports of a power struggle at the heart of the UK government as one of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's closest aides has announced his resignation as the Director of Communications.

Lee Cain, 39, announced he would step down as Johnson's top media aide on Wednesday night after ministers and advisers, including Johnson's fiancee Carrie Symonds, are said to have protested over his planned promotion to Chief of Staff.

Cain is also a close aide of fellow Brexiteer and Downing Street Chief Strategy Adviser Dominic Cummings, another one of Johnson's most influential and high-profile top team members.

"After careful consideration I have this evening resigned as No. 10 Director of Communications and will leave the post at the end of the year," reads Cain's resignation letter.

"I would like to thank the prime minister for his loyalty and leadership. I have no doubt that under his premiership the country will deliver on the promises made in the 2019 election campaign and build back better from the coronavirus pandemic," he said.

In response, the UK Prime Minister thanked Cain for his "extraordinary service" to him, both in No. 10 and previously when he was Foreign Secretary.

The letter came amid a brewing storm within 10 Downing Street after media reports suggested the elevation of former BBC journalist Allegra Stratton as the face of new daily televised press briefings planned from the New Year caused a considerable shake-up.

It was reported that Cain was to be offered a promotion to rebalance the power shift, but that appointment came under fire from across the Conservative Party ranks as well as Symonds, the mother of Johnson's baby Wilfred, born in April.

Dominic Cummings, on the other hand, was said to be furious over his close aide Cain losing out on the promotion and there was some speculation that he may also follow him out of Downing Street.