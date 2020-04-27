UK PM Boris Johnson all set to resume office today; says he's 'rearing to go'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will return to work at 10 Downing Street in London on Monday, three weeks after he was admitted to a hospital here as his coronavirus symptoms worsened.

The 55-year-old has been recuperating at his prime ministerial countryside retreat at Chequers in Buckinghamshire since he was discharged on April 12 and had put UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in charge as his deputy.

"We can confirm that the Prime Minister will be returning to Downing Street on Monday," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Johnson is reportedly "raring to go" and will be back to an initially light work schedule from next week, starting with a meeting with UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who had confirmed earlier in the week that the UK Prime Minister was "on the mend in a big way".

Johnson is also likely to go head to head with Opposition leader Keir Starmer during the weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) on Wednesday - the first time the two leaders will come face to face in Parliament since Starmer's election as the leader of the Labour Party earlier this month.

In a letter to the UK Prime Minister issued this weekend ahead of his return to the despatch box, Starmer said the government risks "falling behind the rest of the world" by refusing to discuss an exit strategy to the lockdown in place to suppress the transmission of coronavirus.